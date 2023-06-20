MONROE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The move was prompted after a group of recently surrendered puppies showed signs of gastrointestinal illness, Union County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

The symptomatic puppies were taken in about a week ago, but did not have contact with any adoptable animals, the shelter says. However, the Animal Services team needs time to fully clean and disinfect the intake kennels. Effective immediately, the shelter will not accept new animals.

Normal intake service is expected to return Monday, June 26th at 8 a.m. The adoption center will stay on a normal schedule due to being separate from the impacted area.

The public should still call 911 for any animal-related emergencies. Anyone wishing to surrender an animal is asked to house the animal as long as it is safe. Union County Animal Services can be reached at (704)-283-2308 for any questions.