MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Union County Government announced that Chairman Stony Rushing had passed away that evening following an ongoing battle with health issues.

Rushing was a longstanding member of the Union County community and politics. He served on the Board of Commissioners since 2014 and previously was on the board from 2002 to 2006.

Rushing graduated from Piedmont High School in Unionville and the N.C. State University Agricultural Institute. He married Anne-Marie Rushing and went on to have two children, Reagan and RyLee.

He served as the Union District Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America from 2006 to 2009, the NRA South Carolina Youth Hunter Education Challenge State Coordinator, and won the N.C. Governor’s Conservation Achievement Award for “Hunter Education Instructor of the Year” in 2013.

In 2019, Rushing was a congressional hopeful aiming to take Mark Harris’s spot after Harris announced that he would not run in the do-over election, citing health problems. The special election came while Harris was embroiled in a controversy over an alleged scheme to tamper with absentee ballots, the Washington Post reported.

The Post quoted Rushing as saying that he and Harris were allies on “so many of the issues that concern us, including the issue of life, our national security, and religious freedom.” Harris gave his endorsement to Rushing.

Rushing previously worked in animal agriculture and owned the Take Aim Training Range in Pageland, S.C., while holding certifications to teach concealed carry, hunter education and firearms safety.

“His contributions to Union County have been immeasurable and will leave a lasting impact,” the county said in a statement.