UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County neighbors are raising concerns about an event at the public library scheduled for Saturday morning. Union County Library will co-sponsor Constitution Day Story time with Moms for Liberty, an organization categorized as an extremist group by Southern Poverty Law Center.

Last November, the county adopted a policy that limited events at libraries and other public facilities.

Advocates say allowing Constitution Day Story time violates the county’s policy and is unfair to other organizations that would like to use public facilities to host events.

Union County residents like Jen Sanders are concerned about the county working with Moms for Liberty. The organization collectively pushes for book bans across the country and has successfully changed policies shaping how history and identity are taught in classrooms.

“They are not allowed to use our public libraries or tax funded money to spread their propaganda,” Sanders said. “My issue is that they’re using my tax dollars I pay for Union County as a resident to fund or to support an anti-government extremist group.”

A flyer shown as the header photo on Moms for Liberty Union County Facebook group advertises the event for Saturday September 16th morning with the organization’s logo.

“The county made these policies in order to prevent organizations like the LGBTQ organizations to be able to use the room or BIPOC communities to be able to use their rooms based on the fact that they didn’t want them in there,” Sanders said.

The story time is listed on the library website as the only special event scheduled so far for the rest of the year.

In a statement a spokeswoman for Union County says the county granted approval for the event based on its educational theme saying in part, “Union County Library is celebrating Constitution Day. As part of the federally recognized day, the County is collaborating and cosponsoring with a local community group to celebrate the day, which will include an event on September 16 designed to engage children in civic education, mirroring the familiar format of our routine library storytime sessions.”

Union County NAACP was denied the opportunity to rent the room for a subcommittee meeting earlier this year. President Archie Hansley would like to see a fair process for using library facilities.

“The issues raised over the recent decisions made by the County Manager regarding submitted application for use of the Union County Public Library are very concerning. I have reached out to the County Manager requesting a timely meeting to discuss these concerns at length,” Hansley said.

Hansley says county leaders need to make changes to avoid any bias.

“The policies/procedures used in the application process to apply for County Facility use should be posted on the County website or in the County Office to ensure that every Union County citizen who wishes to use the library is evaluated consistently across the board,” Hansley said. “We will not condone the decision by any local governmental agency to use subjective measures to approve or deny any local non-profits, businesses, etc. to right to use a public facility based on whether the values of the requested group align with the “Values” of the Union County Board of County Commissioners.”

Sanders calls foul on the event and the county’s choice to host the event. She is planning to show up Saturday to protest unfair use of county funded facilities.

“As citizens of the county we are telling them that they cannot use our public funded libraries and we’re also making a stand towards the county to tell them that stop being in bed with the Moms for Liberty group,” Sanders said.

Abigail Prado, the leader of Union County for Moms for Liberty sent Queen City News statement explaining the even is free and open to all people.

“We are hosting an educational event for the whole community to help educate our children about the ratification of our United States Constitution and to celebrate our nation’s history. Everyone is welcome!” Prado wrote.

Constitution Day story time is happening at the Union County Public Library (316 East Windsor Street) from 11:00am-12:00pm Saturday September 16th.