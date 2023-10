MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former clerk of court has been named to the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The county announced Tuesday that J.R. Rowell was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the August death of Chairman Stony D. Rushing.

Rowell is a Union County native and served as Clerk of Superior Court for 16 years before retiring last fall.

Rushing served on the Board of Commissioners since 2014 and previously was on the board from 2002 to 2006.