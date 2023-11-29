WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wesley Chapel Fire Department officials say fire hose damage by passing vehicles disrupted their fire-fighting efforts Tuesday, and they couldn’t save a house.

The agency said the damage was not an isolated incident in the area, and they warn people not to drive over hoses.

In a social media post Wednesday morning from the agency, Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw fire departments went to a structure fire in Cuthbertson/New Town roads.

After finding no injuries or occupants during a search, firefighting efforts began despite there being no nearby fire hydrants. Multiple fire trucks laid their supply hoses to supply water to the firefighters battling the fire.

During the operation, fire officials said a vehicle or vehicles ran over the hose and damaged the fire hoses. They said they had to work “to replace two 100-foot sections of hose in the midst of a 3,400-foot setup.” The disruption caused causing “a lack of water” during a ten-minute pause.

“Please, do not drive over the fire hose. At the other end of that hose is someone’s property we are trying to save, and even more importantly, firefighters inside a burning house and possibly someone’s life we are trying to save!” Fire Chief Steven McLendon said in a post. “We are doing our best to mitigate the incident as quickly and safely as possible, but we cannot do that when our operations are interrupted by someone who runs over our hose.”

Officials said law enforcement can and will ticket/give you a citation for running over a fire hose.

Officials say EMS evaluated a person for minor burn injuries. The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.