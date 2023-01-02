UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A thief who tried to cash in on a reward claiming he knew where stolen furniture items were was instead met with handcuffs, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies began investigating the theft earlier this year. Surveillance video showed a suspect with socks over their hands and a t-shirt wrapped around their face. As the investigation continued, a tip came in from Timmy Oxendine stating that he knew where the stolen items were and inquired about a cash reward for its whereabouts, according to the sheriff’s report.

Oxendine then drove back to the site of the theft and was instead met with a pair of handcuffs, the sheriff said, after he was identified as the suspect.

He faces charges including felony larceny and received a $2,500 secured bond.