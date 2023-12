UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned tractor-trailer has caused a highway in northern Union County to close Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

N.C. 218 is closed between Mill Grove Road and Russell Road due to the single-vehicle accident around 3:40 p.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. There are no injuries, but the roadway is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.

Deputies ask drivers to use alternate routes and use caution through the area.