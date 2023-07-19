CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A single family home on McManus Road in Union County burned early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene at 12:18 a.m. after a someone reported it driving by, officials said. The fire was under control about an hour after agencies arrived on the scene.

No one was living in the home and it had just gone under contract to be sold.

Officials say they are still working to find out the cause of the fire.