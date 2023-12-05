MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Board of Commissioners elected a new chair and vice chair Monday night to serve for the following year.

The vote was administered during the Dec. 4 county board meeting. J.R. Rowell is now serving as chair of the Board after being appointed in October to fill the vacancy created by the death of then-County Chairman Stony D. Rushing in August. Rowell previously served as clerk of Superior Court.

The new vice chairman is Commissioner Brian W. Helms. Helms has served on the board for one year after being elected in November 2022. Both Rowell and Helms are lifelong residents of Union County.

Clerk to the Board Lynn West administered the oath of office to Rowell and Helms following the election.

The chair and vice chair are elected annually for a term of one year. The chair presides at all board meetings, and the vice chair acts in the absence of the chair. Commissioners are elected at-large and serve four-year staggered terms.