HEMBY BRIDGE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County man is accused of accessing and downloading explicit images of children, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

During the week of July 16, detectives say they arrested 21-year-old Dillian Killian after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that Killian was accessing and downloading images and videos flagged as child pornography.

After a search warrant was issued, many electronic devices were seized from Killian’s home on Hillcrest Circle in Hemby Bridge, according to officials. The devices are currently being analyzed.

Deputies say Killian is being held in the Union County Jail under a $70,000 bond and is charged with ten counts of felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.