UNION COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Logan Ibele, 27, was convicted on Wednesday, June 14th, of second-degree murder in connection to the overdose death of a 31-year-old woman, according to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives say that in December 2021 Margaret “Maggie” Jakiela overdosed and died at her Indian Trail home after her boyfriend, Ibele, gave her several pressed fentanyl pills.

The prosecution claimed in court that Ibele gave Jakiela the pills knowing that this was both illegal and dangerous. They also claimed that Ibele did not care about the consequences of his actions and should be charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say Ibele was also transporting “substantial amounts of illegal opiates” into Union County from South Carolina and 127.54 grams of pressed fentanyl pills were confiscated from Ibele. In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Ibele was also convicted of three counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Ibele was sentenced to 225-282 months (18.75-23.5 years) in prison and a $1.5 million dollar fine.