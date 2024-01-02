UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County man aggressively drove a stolen vehicle through a heavily wooded area before getting stuck and captured, deputies said.

The ordeal occurred in late December in the area of Canal Road. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office initially went to the address to find a wanted fugitive.

As they got to the area, Deyonta Wilson, 30, who was not the wanted fugitive the deputies were looking for, “drew a great deal of attention to himself” as he tried to flee the scene in a reported stolen Ford Crown Victoria, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson used the stolen car to ram a neighbor’s fence gate and began driving through a heavily wooded area, damaging assorted trees and shrubbery, deputies said.

The stolen Ford Crown Victoria didn’t have great offroad capabilities and became stuck in the trees, the sheriff’s office explained.

Wilson tried to run for it and was taken into custody shortly after. He has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resist, delay, and obstruct, injury to trees, crops, and land, second-degree trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson remains at the Union County detention center under a $75,000 secured bond.