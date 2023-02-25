UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An infrared drone was able to track down a handful of mischiefs in Union County who were throwing rocks at vehicles from an overpass Friday night, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident near 2500 Monroe Expressway Friday night.

An initial investigation revealed a number of juveniles were throwing rocks from an overpass, including one that struck and damaged a semi. No injuries were reported.

Deputies deployed a drone with infrared thermal technology, which tracked down the suspects and led to all five of them being arrested. They ranged in age from 13-15, according to the sheriff’s report.