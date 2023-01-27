MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind its school calendar that would have defied state law and started school three weeks early.

The school district originally voted in December to split with the North Carolina state law that declares when the school year can begin.

State law requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26. District leaders had voted for the 2023-2024 school year to start on August 9th.

Under the change, the school year would have ended on May 22, 2024. Now, students will begin school on Monday, Aug. 28, and end on Friday, June 7.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed against the school board over the decision.

Among those listed in the lawsuit was a horse riding business, which said its business would be heavily impacted by the shift in dates and the ability to adequately hold summer camps. The owner of the business, and others listed in the lawsuit, have children in the school system.

The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit state that the vote was taken with no public input.

In an emergency session on Friday morning, school board members voted 6-3 to rescind their previous vote.