This rendering depicts what the roundabout at New Town Road will look like. (Courtesy: NCDOT)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A roundabout has opened to traffic in northwest Union County.

On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the new traffic pattern is complete at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Mill Grove Road.

The UCSO asks drivers to use caution when entering and exiting the roundabout as this new traffic pattern will be an adjustment for some in the area.

The project is one of three roundabouts taking shape in Union County. Others in progress are at the following intersections, with expected completion dates: