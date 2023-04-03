UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New potential policies in Union County Schools are already facing backlash from LGBTQ students and groups in the area, claiming the changes are not inclusive. Nothing is set in stone quite yet, but the changes will be discussed during tomorrow night’s school board meeting.

UCPS is proposing some revisions to its “selection of instructional materials” policy, and those provisions include limiting the types of displays allowed in classrooms, as well as some reading materials.

The changes to UCPS’ policy include limiting classroom displays to a few options: ones that represent the United States, the state of North Carolina, the school itself, or the actual curriculum the students are studying.

Sydney, a high school senior at a Union County school, is concerned these changes will limit teachers’ ability to make LGBTQ students feel more included.

“I’ve heard rumblings since like September that they were having problems with, you know, a teacher potentially hanging a pride flag. So they wanted to like stop the hypothetical, and instead of just straight up saying, ‘okay, we’re banning pride flags’ you’re like, banning everything that isn’t related to this, so it doesn’t make them look like total homophobes,” Sydney said,

As for the policy’s changes on books; it would remove any reading materials that are considered inappropriate with either sexual or graphic content. The policy also states books on controversial subjects need to include all points of view.

Regan Shaw, a Union County School parent, is concerned these policy changes will limit LGBTQ students’ ability to express themselves and feel included.

“We are very nervous about the reality that this or the likelihood that this could be targeting symbols of inclusion, including LGBTQ symbols of inclusion. And, you know, that’s not a political thing, that’s just a teacher trying to create a safe and welcoming environment and reduce bullying,” Shaw said.

On the other hand, Britney Bouldin, whose kids attend UCPS, is glad the school district is considering adopting this policy.

“It just keeps any of the divisive political and ideologies out,” Bouldin continued, “Everyone can do what they want, wherever they are, in their own time. But at school, we need to be laser-focused on education.”

QCN reached out to all nine UCPS board of education members, as well as the school district itself, for interviews today but did not hear back from anyone. The board will discuss these policy changes at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, in the UCPS professional development center.