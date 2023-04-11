UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County woman is pushing to change the law after her cat was killed by two unleashed dogs on her property.

Kassandra Thomas had her cat Luna for more than seven years. Luna is now buried in her front yard in rural Union County. Thomas says back on March 20 that in the middle of the night Luna was mauled by two vicious dogs.

“She’s not there and it sucks,” Thomas said. “She was my little baby.”

Thomas says Luna was sleeping on the porch in her cage when two dogs dragged her out. Thomas says her fiancé witnessed the end of the attack.

“He’s just like, ‘Don’t come to the door, there’s two dogs and one is holding Luna by her stomach,’” Thomas said.

Thomas learned Union County does not require dogs to be leashed. North Carolina does not have a statewide leash law.

“I just want to try to push and try to make it right where she just didn’t die because she died,” Thomas said. “She’s going to change Union County.”

Thomas started an online petition for Luna’s Leash Law. There are leash laws within some municipalities in Union County, but rural areas like where Thomas lives are not covered.

“It would make me feel better knowing at least we can keep people safe; we can keep our animals safe,” Thomas said. “It makes me so angry what if it happened to a kid.”

In her Change.org petition, Thomas says the goal is to reach 5 percent or more of Union County’s population to be considered on the ballet for the November election.