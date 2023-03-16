UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe woman decided to try her luck on a $2 Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize, NC Lottery officials said.

Anna Papp purchased her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion located on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail. She matched numbers on all five white balls in the drawing.

Papp became one of three players across the country to win $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing. The other $1 million winning tickets came from Iowa and California.

She claimed her prize on Wednesday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,076, NC Lottery officials said.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.