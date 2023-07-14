MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Veterans Memorial in Marshville hasn’t always looked bare.

“It used to have pavers and roses and trees and flagpole,” said Bob Morgan.

Morgan was part of the Veterans Memorial Committee that helped design and install the memorial about 20 years ago in the Union County town.

He retired as a sergeant major after 23 years in the North Carolina National Guard.

“My father and grandfather, between us, there are 66 years of service,” he said.

The memorial was the brainchild of Sue Hamm and Bruce Kerley, a combat-decorated World War II veteran that passed away and wanted to have something to honor all veterans.

“When I think of this memorial, knew in this town that served, especially of my dad and his tours in Vietnam,” Morgan said.

But now, the memorial is set to be moved. The town cleared the entire area this week.

Morgan says he was told, informally, the memorial was moving about two miles away at the Marshville Cemetery to make way for a parking lot. He says the veterans were never informed of the decision.

“But the next thing we know, they’re out here with backhoes tearing up the pavers and the flowers and the trees and obviously the light pole,” he said.

Town Manager Franklin Deese says that’s not quite the case.

“The Veterans Memorial is not being moved in order to put a parking lot down,” Deese said. “The Veterans Memorial was in need of repairs. It was actually sinking and it was in need of repair. So the council made a decision that, because there is a major waterline and a major sewer line that runs directly under it, it was not a good idea to put thousands of dollars into repairing it.”

Deese confirms the original plan was to move the memorial to the cemetery, but officials decided it may be more beneficial to put it somewhere else.

Right now, the memorial will be put in storage until the city finds a new space.

“It was suggested from a citizen there, since the council is thinking about building a new government center, that it would be appropriate to put it out front of the government center as a tribute there to the entrance or whatever,” Deese explained. “So that will be taken before the council that will be discussed. But right now, the council hasn’t made a decision as to where it would go.”

Morgan says the veterans won’t be happy with the memorial in storage. They would like to be included in the moving process.

“What we would like is to allow give us time to meet, form a committee, and work with them to find an appropriate place and be more responsive to the citizens of this town,” Morgan said.