WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some beer makers in Waxhaw are brewing a solution to help people if they lose power and don’t have running water when Ian rolls through the Carolinas.

Beer-making is not just an art.

“It’s science and a little bit of magic when you throw the yeast in there,” said Neil Gimon, owner of The BeerChaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw.

Beer-brewing is all about balance.

“How do we counter the sugars with the hops which are bittering?” said Gimon.

There’s one thing they can’t do without.

“We’ve got plenty of water to go around; it’s the main ingredient in beer,” said Gimon.

The DreamChasers Brewery in Waxhaw is serving up a solution.

“We just like to be prepared,” said Gimon.

They’re ready just if Ian knocks out power and leaves people on well water with no running water.

“We’re a lot more rural than you would see up in Mecklenburg County, a lot of farms around here, a lot of housing developments that just can’t get to the county water line. They use wells,” said Gimon.

Those wells typically have electric pumps.

“When power goes out, there’s no water coming through,” said Gimon.

The brewery has two giant water tanks that they use for brewing beer.

“We’re filling it up with nice, clean filtered water,” said Gimon.

The tanks can hold 1200 gallons of water, so if people lose power and have no water at home, they can come to the brewery.

“We’ll fill up any jug or anything like that for free,” said Gimon.

They did the same thing during Hurricane Florence in 2018, and they’ll be ready, just in case, to fill the need this time too.

“It’s just a way for us to help out the community when there’s a crisis happening.”

The DreamChaser’s Brewery also helped when COVID first started by making hand sanitizer products they use to clean their kegs.