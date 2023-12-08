WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Waxhaw Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, the town announced Friday.

Waxhaw leaders said the rainy weather forecast for Sunday led them to make the decision, meaning the planned theme of “Merry and Bright” will be dampened.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of the Town of Waxhaw Christmas Parade scheduled for this weekend,” they said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly, and we would like to provide you with some background and context regarding this difficult choice.”

They were waiting on the 48-hour mark to see any changes in the forecast.

“According to our Weather Safety Policy, we rely on key milestones to make informed decisions about events such as the Christmas Parade. The 48-hour mark, which was at 3 p.m. today, serves as an important checkpoint for assessing weather conditions. This allows us to plan and prepare adequately. Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the coming days has not improved as we had hoped.

“While it saddens us to cancel this year’s Christmas Parade, we believe it is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Last weekend in Union County, the Monroe Christmas tree lighting was postponed from last Saturday to Monday, Dec. 4, also due to weather.