WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The town of Waxhaw approved the addition of a controversial project that would bring more than 400 homes to the community and the 2040 comprehensive plan.

On Tuesday, neighbors packed the police department’s meeting room once again to let leaders know they didn’t support the Adelina development proposal, or that the leaders sitting in their final meeting should decide on it.

Resident Steven Gonzalez believes these agenda items should be tabled for the newly elected officials to have a say.

“I just think that this current board should not be pushing a project that is this controversial and is going to cause so many more people to join the town and to increase the traffic flow and put a burden on the school system,” Gonzalez said.

Town leaders say the proposal has been discussed several times over the last 18 months. Waxhaw Planning Director Lisa Thompson says the committee did their best to address neighbors’ biggest concerns.

“The original plan had a connection to Inverness at Providence, an adjacent subdivision, so the staff worked with the homeowner’s association and met with them several times to remove that connection,” Thompson said. “That’s a pedestrian connection only.”

She mentioned there were questions over utilities and schools, but the town doesn’t have control over those issues.

There will be heavy turnover on the Waxhaw town board following the November election. Mayor Ron Pappas was defeated by Robert Murray III, and commissioners Pedro Morey and Anne Simpson were not re-elected in favor of Susanna Wedra and Richard Daunt.

After the votes, neighbors in the audience left the meeting before the commissioners discussed new agenda items.

Gonzalez voted for new leadership, and says now that the plans have been approved, he feels disrespected as a voter.

“I think that’s how the electorate would feel,” he said. “I think we would feel like we’re just being dismissed because what happened on November 7th was very clear indication of where we want this town to go.”

Leaders were supposed to discuss the implementation of a social district, but the town spokesperson says it was tabled at the last meeting for further discussion.