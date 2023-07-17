WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People were excited to see a performance from comedian and TikTok influencer, Matt Rife.

A person living in the Millbridge neighborhood was promoting two shows that were supposed to take place at the Waxhaw community’s clubhouse.

“I contacted the individual selling the tickets,” said one victim who spoke with Queen City News on the basis that we conceal their identity. “He said he still had some available, I texted my buddies and said, ‘Hey you want to go see Matt Rife in my neighborhood? This is going to be pretty cool.’”

The only problem, there is no show. The original show was scheduled for Aug. 7. The victim Queen City News spoke with bought eight tickets. He also doesn’t want to be identified because the promoter lives in the neighborhood.

“We never paid through Eventbrite,” added the victim. “So, I think the email is just coming from Eventbrite saying the person you bought it from will be refunding you, but I have not been refunded, and I know lots of people in the neighborhood have not been refunded.”

A copy of the Eventbrite refund email even changes the date of the show to Dec. 11. The Waxhaw police sent a letter to the Millbridge Homeowners Association looking for more victims.

“Even if everybody gets refunded, you still stole everyone’s money on an interest-free loan is how I see it,” says the victim. “For however many months until you got caught.”

The lead detective for Waxhaw PD says over the weekend he received more than 50 emails and 14 voicemails from people saying they were scammed by the same promoter. Police also reached out to Rife’s agent and manager. The Rife camp confirmed there was an offer to do a show for $129,000, which they declined.

No charges have been filed yet because police are trying to determine the number of victims and how much money was collected. People going to the show say it was supposed to be two shows with seating for 200 people per show. The prices started at $100, meaning possibly $40,000 was stolen. Police say they have plenty of people ready to press charges, including the victim we spoke with.

“It’s not just about the refund,” said the victim. “It’s about you went in and you lied to everyone in our community about what happened. You should be punished for the actions that you’ve done regardless of if we get refunded our money or not.”