UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a road rage incident on Cuthbertson Road.

The suspect displayed a gun at another vehicle before turning into the school campus to drop off a sibling.

School Resource Officers were already at school and also responded to the incident.

the gun was seized and the school later returned to normal operations.

It is unclear at this time what the charges are.