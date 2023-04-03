The water tower in Waxhaw was vandalized over the weekend. (Courtesy: Waxhaw Police Department)

WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone who goes by Tyler braved climbing atop the Waxhaw water tower, and now local police are searching for their whereabouts.

The Waxhaw Police Department posted photos Monday showing the tower full of words written black paint. It includes the phrases “Tyler wuz here,” “A+T” and “I thank God … BLESSED.”

Police had some fun with the vandalism, writing:

“Based on the artistic efforts, we can deduce a few things: 1) ‘Tyler wuz here’ 2) He loves ‘A’ 3) He is not afraid of heights 4) Tyler is blessed (for not falling off the tower)

“If you happen to know which of the many ‘Tyler’s’ who loves someone who’s name starts with ‘A”’ and may be responsible for this please let us know, it could equal a nice cash reward for you.

They also enticed for the suspect to come forward.

“Tyler, the truth may set you free, but only if it comes from you. If we get it from someone else first, not so much. Come on down to the PD and explain your artistic influences.”