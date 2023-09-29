WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Waxhaw physician is facing serious charges for illegally prescribing and distributing a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

52-year-old Waxhaw resident Dr. Henry Emery Jr. faces several charges including distributing a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Court records state that from 2018 through 2022, Emery illegally prescribed and distributed a mixture containing buprenorphine that was not being used for medical purposes. Emery was a licensed physician in North Carolina.

He faces a maximum of 10 years and a $500,000 fine for each count. The indictment was unsealed Friday morning when he appeared in federal court.