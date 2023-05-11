WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student is facing discipline after a note with threatening language was found at Weddington Middle School Monday, according to Union County Public Schools officials.

In a message to parents, Principal Marcus Leake said a note with “threatening language” was found after school on Monday.

School leaders said they launched an investigation and informed the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The student involved in writing the note was disciplined according to the Code of Conduct, Leake said.

No one was injured related to the incident and the parents of students involved received a personal phone call, school officials said.

The incident happened the same day that a student was accused of bringing an unloaded gun to Sun Valley Middle School.

The weapon was reportedly found in the student’s bag and was not use to threaten anyone on campus.