WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a Union County shooting Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at a home on the 900 block of Clark Street near Ansonville Road.

Deputies say they responded to the residence for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities advised a suspect was taken into custody and an ‘extensive investigation’ is underway.