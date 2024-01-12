WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wingate University went into lockdown Friday night after a student was reportedly stabbed, campus officials say.

The victim was cut on the hand but was able to run away, the school said. Wingate Police and Union County Sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived on campus, located the person fitting the description of the attacker, and apprehended him.

The lockdown began at 8 p.m. and ended around 8:40.

The suspect is not a student. Campus staff are assisting the student, who suffered minor injuries. Campus Safety and local law enforcement are increasing patrols this weekend.