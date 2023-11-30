MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is in jail after Monroe Police say she seriously injured two probation officers Thursday night with her car.

Authorities say they responded to a 6:30 p.m. call at Monroe’s North Carolina Probation and Parole Office. There, they saw the two officers injured by a car driven by 33-year-old Tanae Ramsey. Officers observed Ramsey evade arrest at that time.

While officers were responding to that call, additional calls to 911 about a careless and reckless driver on West U.S. 74 matched Ramsey’s vehicle. She ultimately wrecked into two vehicles, grabbed two small children from the car, and took off running down the road.

Authorities searched the area and found Ramsey running with the children through a field at W. Hwy 74 and Rocky River Road. Officials quickly arrested Ramsey.

Ramsey is in the Union County Jail but did not get a bond at the time of the Monroe PD press release.

One child had minor injuries, and they were both released to a family member. The drivers of both vehicles Ramsey struck were uninjured.

Both probation officers remain hospitalized at this time with serious injuries.