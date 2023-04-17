NORTH CAROLINA (STORYFUL) — Security footage filmed at a home in North Carolina captured a man’s very close encounter with a bear while out relaxing in his yard on April 11.

The footage shows Asheville resident David Oppenheimer “chillaxing at the end of the day” as a bear walks into the shot.

The pair seem oblivious to one another until the bear strolls past Oppenheimer, who can be seen jumping in surprise, which in turn appears to startle the bear.

They then look at each other for a tense few moments before the bear runs off.

“The situation shown in the video was just that we caught each other off guard,” Oppenheimer told Storyful. “It was a little frightening though because the bear kept looking at me.”

He said that “after a couple of seconds of eye contact” he tried to move his eyes away from the animal.

“I think the bear was more puzzled than frightened and not aggressive,” Oppenheimer said.

He added that he had actually encountered the same bear earlier in the day, eating from what was meant to be a bear-proof bird feeder before attempting to knock over a neighbor’s trash can.

According to Oppenheimer, “There are a lot of bears that live in the neighborhood and they are acclimated to being around people.”

“Most of my neighbors, including dog walkers, do not have issues with them,” he said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is urging people to be “bear-wise” as the area’s population of black bears becomes more active in the coming weeks.