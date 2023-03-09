‘RAPIDLY SHIFTING’: Unlike in 2021 and 2022, when it comes to leasing renewals, renters have more incentive to shop around for better-priced alternatives.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wildfire that broke out Tuesday at about 4 p.m. has burned up to 300 acres. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60 percent contained, according to the Cumberland County Emergency Management Coordinator Garry Crumpler.

Crumpler reported the N.C. Forest Service has deployed bulldozers to dig containment lines in an effort to keep the fire from spreading further.

“We are using bulldozers to install containment lines, which cuts off fuel for the fire and prevents it from spreading,” said Michael Good, the District 6 Forester with N.C. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Good said the fire may have spread due to Tuesday’s high winds and a sharp drop in humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement today for increased fire danger for Cumberland and surrounding counties. Winds measuring 10 to15 miles per hour with

gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour are possible. Those winds combined with the low relative humidity levels and very dry fuels mark spark further spread Wednesday evening.

Crumpler said residents in the area should expect to see heavy smoke in the coming days. Emergency Services and firefighters are monitoring the area. Motorists are advised to use caution on the roads.

When Vander and Cedar Creek fire departments arrived at the fire Tuesday, they found a large wildfire endangering several homes. Ten homes in the area were evacuated.

While one structure sustained minor damage, no homes were destroyed. No one has been injured by the wildfire.

More than 60 personnel responded to the fire from Vander, Cedar Creek, Beaver Dam, Stedman, Grays Creek Station 18, Bethany, Eastover, Cotton, Godwin-Falcon, and Wade fire departments in Cumberland County and Ammon Fire Department in Bladen County, Cumberland County Emergency Management, the Cumberland County Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. Forest Service, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation.