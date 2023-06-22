QUEEN CITY NEWS – Supreme Court Justices are expected to weigh in on the fight over North Carolina’s congressional district boundaries.

Their decision in Moore v. Harper may set a precedent for all gerrymandering cases.

Democrats and social justice advocates contested the voting districts for months. They accused the Republican leadership of extensive partisan gerrymandering and filed a lawsuit. The state Supreme Court agreed and ordered the legislators to redraw the maps.

The U.S. Supreme Court will not rule on whether the congressional district boundary maps were fair, but rather if judges had the authority to throw them out.

Justices plan to decide on a similar case from South Carolina. They’ll hear an appeal in Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NCAAP. A lawsuit challenges the state’s recently drawn congressional districts. Plaintiffs claim the boundaries discriminate against Black voters by dividing up predominately-Black communities.