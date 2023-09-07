A 62-year-old Vale man died when his motorcycle hit a pickup truck in Hickory on Thursday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

Authorities said Gary Lee Washburn was on his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 9:45 a.m. and traveled east on Catawba Valley Boulevard. Washburn entered the intersection at Startown Road on a red light before a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling north hit him.

Emergency personnel took Washburn to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Lincolnton resident Clifford Gene Gore, 71, drove the Ford 150 and suffered no injuries.

An initial investigation, which closed the intersection for about an hour, did not indicate impairment. Troopers said there are no charges in the collision.