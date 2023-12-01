MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to the substation shootings that occurred in Moore County, North Carolina in December 2022.

The vehicle is described as a silver or light blue Honda Odyssey with a model built between 2011 and 2017.

Photo Credit: FBI

State officials reported that at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, an individual or individuals fired guns at Duke Energy utility substations in Carthage and West End in Moore County.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

The outage knocked out power to nearly 45,000 Duke Energy customers. A combined reward of up to $100,000 has been offered for information pertaining to the shooting.

Zero arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified since last year’s shooting.