GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on South Holden Road on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the Pantry Shop on 3262 South Holden Road.

Police say that the driver has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

EMS says a second person was also taken to the hospital.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

Photos from the scene show that the canopy at the gas station has been knocked over and is visibly damaged.

The convenience store remains open, however the fuel pumps are not.

There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.