RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Virginia is dead and a Rutherford County deputy is in the hospital.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II, who was considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said Washington was dead and a deputy was hurt Thursday along Old Henrietta Road at Providence Road.

No details were provided by the sheriff’s office about what happened.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

Deputies said Tuesday evening that they had found the suspect’s vehicle but he remained at large.

Washington was wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting on Mason Manor Drive in Henrico County just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Henrico Police.

Three people were shot, including two adult women and a minor, police said.

Washington had warrants for his arrest for three counts of Malicious Wounding and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Henrico Police said the victims were being treated at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rutherford County deputies said they, along with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were searching for Washington.

Multiple schools were also put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as a precaution.