SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and is accused of lighting several fires in the Gibson area of Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Chadwick Blake Deberry, 35, is a volunteer firefighter for the Gibson Fire Department, the sheriff’s office said. He has been charged with seven felony counts of setting fire to grass, brush land and woodland and one misdemeanor count of injury to trees/crops/lands.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Division of Forest Service in a 2 1/2 year investigation into multiple fires in the Gibson area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deberry was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.