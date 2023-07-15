VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old girl from North Carolina is missing and believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Virginia State Police, which has issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department.

The missing child’s name is Samalea Monet Daniels, 3, and she has brown eyes, black hair, and is 2-foot-10 and 25 pounds. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Police say Samalea was taken from her father’s house in Mecklenburg County, N.C.

The child has been missing since 9 a.m. Friday and was believed to be last seen at her grandmother’s house on Stonington Court in Virginia Beach.

The child is believed to be with Tianna Mila Daniels, 29, who has hazel eyes, brown hair and is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. They may be traveling in a grey 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates N4M45T3.

For more information, contact Virginia Beach police at 757-385-5000.