WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Powerball ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Monday’s drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The lucky winner has six months from the drawing to claim their prize.

Wednesday’s drawing offers a $236 million jackpot, or $116 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.