BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old pedestrian struck by a car in Boone Thursday morning was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was struck by a 2013 Ford Escape while crossing Blowing Rock Road near N.C. 105 at 8:51 a.m. Aug. 17, Boone Police said. He was then transported to Johnston City, Tennessee, by helicopter, and as of Tuesday remains in the care of Johnson City Medical Center.

Boone Police said no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation to the cause of the crash remains active.

Appalachian State University Police Department, Watauga Medics and Boone Fire assisted with this incident.