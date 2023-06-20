BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Wilkesboro man is facing charges after colliding head-on with a bus in Watauga County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday along US 421 near Oak Grove Road in Watauga County.

North Wilkesboro resident Dylan Huffman, 22, was found suffering from injuries and was airlifted to an area medical center where he was treated for serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Huffman’s vehicle crossed the center line colliding with a bus, highway patrol said. The driver of the bus and its one passenger were not injured.

Huffman was charged with driving left of center.