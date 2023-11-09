WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on US 421 in Watauga County, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The deadly crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, on US 421 near Brown Road.

According to troopers, a 2001 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on US 421, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, became airborne, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver of the Highlander, identified as Nancy Wilson May, 65, of Zionville, NC, passed away from her injuries at the scene.

The initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment to be contributing factors in the collision, Highway Patrol said.