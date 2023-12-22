BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Town leaders are upset about Appalachian State University’s plans to create a 911 call center on campus.

Boone officials held an emergency meeting to discuss the proposal Friday. Local leaders say the university’s plan could slow response time during emergencies because the proposed 911 center would not have the capability to dispatch fire and rescue teams directly. The center would instead have to transfer 911 calls to dispatch emergency responders to the scene.

However, in an article posted on the ASU website, the university says if there’s an emergency on campus, they can give a faster response to 911 calls with their own call center. But elected leaders in Boone and Watauga County say the proposal is dangerous.

“They just seemingly want to willy-nilly take that power away and put lives at risk, just blows my mind!” said Todd Carter, a Boone Town Council member during Friday’s meeting.

This week App State announced plans that starting next fall, the university will have 911 calls going directly to ASU Police, if they’re made on campus property. Currently, the calls are routed to the Watauga County public safety answering point.

But the county manager said during Friday’s meeting that ASU’s plans jeopardize public safety because the proposed 911 center would not be able to dispatch fire and rescue.

“The university would be required to transfer that call to the county’s 911 center delaying critical services to individuals that need it,” said Deron Geouque, the Watauga County manager.

County and town leaders say this will not only impact App State students and faculty, but visitors to the town, university, and county and people living in the community.

“In the short time I’ve been police chief, we’ve had two active shooters on King Street, so I hate to think about a 20-30 second, 1 minute delay in transferring calls,” said Boone Chief of Police Andy LeBeau. “That’s completely unnecessary.”

On Friday, Town Council voted to approve a joint resolution with Watauga County commissioners against the plan.

“This is one more example of the arrogance of ASU to the communities in which it resides,” Town Council member Edie Tugman said. “I’m really angry and appalled by this.”

County and town leaders also say that the way that App State plans to operate the 911 system may even be against the law.

The university did not immediately respond when Queen City News reached out Friday afternoon for comment regarding opposition to its proposal.