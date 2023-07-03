BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Boone Police Department has issues a public service announcement after responding to four drug overdose cases on Saturday.

Officers suspect that fentanyl is involved, and that they “came very close to losing a young man.”

“If you have never had to tell parents that their child is gone, consider yourself lucky,” a message from BPD said. “Unfortunately, we have lost count on how many times we have had to give parents and family members the worst news of their life, and we hope not to have to do it again today.”

“We spend a lot of time and effort to arrest and disrupt drug traffickers and have a good deal of success intercepting shipments prior to it arriving in Boone. However, we obviously can’t get it all.”

Thew department issues the following plea, with resources for those to get help.

“If you have a substance abuse issue or know someone who does, please refrain from using drugs and get help.”

They are working with Homestead Recovery, 482 State Farm Road; 828-355-9943, to get some information about how and where people can get help. Homestead is open Monday.

There are Narcan and test strips available in the purple mailbox outside of Homestead Recovery.

“However, please do not rely on Narcan,” BPD said. “Four people have gotten it wrong today and almost died.”

“If anyone has bought drugs or thinking about it — please don’t. Narcan doesn’t always work.”

BPD is conducting investigations into these cases.