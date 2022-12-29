BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road.

A Subaru Crosstrek was traveling south on NC 105, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left side, hit a boulder, and then overturned down an embankment, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Thomas Pepitone of Belmont, was critically injured and taken to a hospital in Boone where he later died.

Troopers said Pepitone was not restrained by a seatbelt.