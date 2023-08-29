BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Boone man arrested for possession of hundreds of images of child pornography has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office reported.

Jason Ian Kendrick, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

According to court documents, an undercover FBI agent in January 2021 observed that Kik Messenger user “jik2cool,” later identified as Kendrick, was active in private group chats dedicated to distributing child pornography.

Kendrick also used Kik to access and view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, officials said.

In October 2021, the FBI received a tip form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the same username on Kik, saying that the user had shared files through the app that showed child pornography.

On Jan. 24, 2022, the FBI used a search warrant at Kendrick’s residence where they also conducted a voluntary interview. Kendrick admitted that he used Kik to access and view child pornography.

He said he did not store child pornography locally, but would download the app, find the child pornography and the delete the app after viewing it.

Court records show Kendrick’s offense involved hundreds of images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers and infants.

On April 20, 2023, Kendrick pleaded guilty to possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography containing a minor who was not yet 12 years old.

He is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The case was investigated by the FBI.