BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Boone Police say a registered sex offender is in custody after learning the man was at a business that provided children activities.

Authorities said the unidentified business reached out on April 28 after learning that Joshua Mitchell Vorndran visited the location twice. They told officials that interactions with the man raised their suspicions.

Officers identified Vorndran, a Youngsville resident, and discovered his past convictions. The 25-year-old man has convictions for offenses of a sexual nature in 2018 and had to register as a sex offender.

Boone officers and Watauga County Sheriff deputies attempted to locate Vorndran without success. Officials determined Vorndran’s appearance at the business was illegal. They issued warrants against the registered sex offender for being unlawfully on the premises that are intended primarily for the use of minors.

Boone Police found Vorndran on Mertie Road in Wilkes County and contacted the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Wilkes County Sheriff deputies arrested Vorndran on outstanding warrants. The man is on a $25,000 secured bond in the Wilkes County Jail.

Boone Police are asking the public for any additional information about Vorndran. If you have seen Vorndran at a location that is intended for the primary use, care, or supervision of minors, please contact Boone Police Lieutenant Lance Wills at 828-268-6941 or Lance.Wills@TownofBoone.net