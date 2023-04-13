BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was found shot in an overturned vehicle in Watauga County Thursday afternoon, according to the Boone Police Department.

The collision happened around 4:05 p.m. at Council Street and East King Street’s intersection.

Police say they got a call for a crash and, upon arrival at the scene, found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in an overturned four-door sedan.

Investigation revealed the car crashed into a tree and rolled over.

Paramedics treated the driver for injuries on the scene before he was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.

No foul play is suspected in the incident; authorities say the driver reported he accidentally discharged his weapon.