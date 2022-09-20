BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 28-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Boone Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on September 17 around 1:35 p.m. on US 421 at Landfill Road.

The driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling west on US 421 attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way and collided with an eastbound motorcycle, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Benjamin Corey Trivette, died from his injuries at the scene.

The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Authorities said investigators will consult with the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office do determine if the driver of the truck will be charged.